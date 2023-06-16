Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $23.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 543.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 62.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Stock Up 8.9 %

BAND stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $377.52 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $137.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.99 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 5.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

