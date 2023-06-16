Bank of America Lowers Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $136.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.92.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8 %

Allstate stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. Allstate has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.13.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allstate will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after acquiring an additional 359,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

