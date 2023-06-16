Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,078,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 1,394,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.7 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIF traded up C$0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.81. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of C$5.33 and a 1-year high of C$11.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

