Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

IPG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,884. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Stories

