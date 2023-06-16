Bank of New Hampshire Buys 2,845 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in APA were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of APA by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 1,657,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,420. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 3.54. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

