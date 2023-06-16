Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.31 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of HSIC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,547. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

