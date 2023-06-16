Bank of New Hampshire Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total value of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $934.38. 167,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $915.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $858.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $581.32 and a 52 week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

