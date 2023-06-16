Bank of New Hampshire Has $4.86 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $472.01. The company had a trading volume of 200,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,288. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.