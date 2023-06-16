Bank of New Hampshire Has $539,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.02. 68,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $161.48. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

