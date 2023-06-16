Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.55. 1,673,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

