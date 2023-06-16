Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $131.99. 774,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,247. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

