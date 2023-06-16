Bank of New Hampshire Sells 390 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

