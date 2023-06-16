Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Shares Down 6.7%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 535,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 195,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Banyan Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.55 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of C$99.58 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

