Barclays Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $8.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Nomura cut NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIO has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIO will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

