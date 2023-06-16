Barclays Cuts Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target to GBX 187

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYYYF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Synthomer from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Synthomer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of OTC SYYYF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Synthomer has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

