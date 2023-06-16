Barclays Cuts Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to GBX 2,090

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,280 ($28.53) to GBX 2,090 ($26.15) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VTXPF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.77) to GBX 1,590 ($19.89) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.90) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($28.78) to GBX 2,050 ($25.65) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Victrex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. Victrex has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

