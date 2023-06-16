Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,585 ($32.34) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.90) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($33.16) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.79) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($35.16) to GBX 2,840 ($35.54) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.87).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,619 ($32.77) on Tuesday. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,064 ($25.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,735 ($34.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,559.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,475.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,117.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

