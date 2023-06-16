Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,585 ($32.34) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.90) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($33.16) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.79) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($35.16) to GBX 2,840 ($35.54) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($25.03) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.87).

Relx Price Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,619 ($32.77) on Tuesday. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,064 ($25.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,735 ($34.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,559.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,475.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,117.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.