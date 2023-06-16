Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the May 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.0 days.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 9.5 %

OTCMKTS:BTDPF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 2,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

