Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the May 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.0 days.
Barratt Developments Trading Down 9.5 %
OTCMKTS:BTDPF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 2,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.
About Barratt Developments
