Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.97

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 11980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth $43,428,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $19,290,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 31.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,663,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 875,559 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $13,065,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $12,008,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

