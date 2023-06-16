Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $95,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.1 %

BDX opened at $256.16 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

