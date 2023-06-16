Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.6 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.9 %

BDRFF stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 860. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $138.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.92.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

