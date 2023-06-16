Beta Finance (BETA) Price Reaches $0.0755 on Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $51.13 million and $2.37 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

