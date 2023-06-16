BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.50.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,480. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
BILL stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
