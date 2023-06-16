Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Trading Up 28%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 174,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,341% from the average daily volume of 12,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse.

