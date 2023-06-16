BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.56

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.56 and traded as low as C$7.20. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 2,511 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating on shares of BioSyent in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of C$87.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.38.

BioSyent ( CVE:RX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.4300761 EPS for the current year.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

