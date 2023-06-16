Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 3.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Allstate Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALL opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

