Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $1.49 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Shares of C stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

