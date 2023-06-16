Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.4 %

CLF opened at $16.78 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.