Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6 %

KMI stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

