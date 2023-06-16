Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Enbridge by 31.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,425 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

