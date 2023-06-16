Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00094452 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00024253 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

