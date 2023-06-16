BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $739,561.16

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $739,561.16 and $418.32 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018376 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,483.24 or 1.00026666 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04239625 USD and is down -29.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $129.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

