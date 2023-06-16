Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after buying an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

