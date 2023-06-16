BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 992,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of EGF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

