Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,067,400 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Block were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,514,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,846 shares of company stock worth $15,386,284. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Up 3.9 %

SQ stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.34 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.02.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

