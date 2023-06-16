Bloom Burton Lowers Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) to Hold

Bloom Burton cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KDNY. SVB Securities cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $37.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.14.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $6,138,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,044.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493 over the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

