BMO Capital Markets Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $132.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

