BMO Capital Markets Raises Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $269.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $249.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $265.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.50 and its 200-day moving average is $233.19.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

