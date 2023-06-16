BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Trading Down 0.7%

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.77 and last traded at C$10.77. 12,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 15,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.80.

