Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 44.3% in May

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BOIVF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. 5,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,104. Bolloré has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.
About Bolloré
