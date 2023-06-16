Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 44.3% in May

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BOIVF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. 5,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,104. Bolloré has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

Get Bolloré alerts:

About Bolloré

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.