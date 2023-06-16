Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.42. The company had a trading volume of 438,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,588. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.81 and a 200 day moving average of $226.84. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

