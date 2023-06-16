Boltwood Capital Management Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on JCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.74. 1,072,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

