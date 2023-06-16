Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. 776,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,446. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $34.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

