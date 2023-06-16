Boltwood Capital Management Has $764,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 817,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Shares of ZBH traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 342,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,811. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.64.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

