Boltwood Capital Management Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 328,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

