Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $337,686,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $149,668,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.85. 452,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,905. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.92 and a 200 day moving average of $404.48. The stock has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

