Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.44. 250,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,653. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $351.06. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

