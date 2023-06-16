Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.89.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,401 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC remained flat at $472.58 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 263,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.22 and its 200 day moving average is $398.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $482.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

