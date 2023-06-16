Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in May

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,052. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $57.14 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

