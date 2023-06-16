Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.18

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.18 and last traded at C$5.26, with a volume of 30860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BNE. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Bonterra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.76.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of C$77.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.7201493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

